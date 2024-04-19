Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $57,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $128.35. 356,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,727. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

