Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in RH (NYSE:RH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RH by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:RH traded down $4.52 on Friday, reaching $240.77. 166,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,253. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.46. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.40.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

Read Our Latest Report on RH

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.