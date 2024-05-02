2,027 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Entegris by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Entegris Stock Down 7.2 %

Entegris stock opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

