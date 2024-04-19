Davidson Trust Co. Has $453,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,176,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $147.36. 668,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,044. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

