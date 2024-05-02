Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,099,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,128,186 shares.The stock last traded at $26.88 and had previously closed at $26.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

