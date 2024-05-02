F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 362,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.00. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on F.N.B.
Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.
In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $87,505. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than F.N.B.
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.