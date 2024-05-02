F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 362,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.00. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $87,505. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

