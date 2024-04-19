Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) PT Lowered to $29.00 at HC Wainwright

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

CGEM has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $777.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.33. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $20.62.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. Research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,684 shares of company stock worth $1,437,624. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,848,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 390,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,374,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 117,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

