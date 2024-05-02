Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 297,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,743,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,935,000 after buying an additional 146,341 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 428,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,217,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRN opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

