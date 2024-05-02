Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PINS

Pinterest Trading Up 20.8 %

PINS opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 192.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,979.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431 over the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.