Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $73.21 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

