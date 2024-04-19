Critical Contrast: Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) versus Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A -63.21% -55.07% Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -451.63% -149.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jasper Therapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $64.17, indicating a potential upside of 176.46%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.66%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Evaxion Biotech A/S.

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$64.46 million ($6.20) -3.74 Evaxion Biotech A/S $70,000.00 314.69 -$22.12 million ($6.76) -0.62

Evaxion Biotech A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Jasper Therapeutics. Jasper Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evaxion Biotech A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.