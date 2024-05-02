Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of PIRS stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.48. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $80.80.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.17% and a negative net margin of 57.33%.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.
