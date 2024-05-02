StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

