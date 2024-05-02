Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $10.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of MD opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $757.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,409,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,336 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 148,600 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 664,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.