Critical Survey: Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) versus AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) and AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nextdoor and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 0 0 2.00 AppLovin 1 4 12 0 2.65

Nextdoor presently has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 34.75%. AppLovin has a consensus price target of $61.07, suggesting a potential downside of 12.43%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than AppLovin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Nextdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $218.31 million 3.81 -$147.76 million ($0.38) -5.57 AppLovin $3.28 billion 7.26 $356.71 million $1.00 69.74

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppLovin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -67.69% -24.22% -20.71% AppLovin 10.84% 24.69% 6.54%

Summary

AppLovin beats Nextdoor on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products. It also offers SparkLabs, which uses app store optimization to enhance ad visibility; AppLovin Exchange, which connects buyers to mobile and CTV devices through a single and direct RTB exchange; and Array, an end-to-end app management suite for mobile operators and end users. In addition, the company operates various free-to-play mobile games. It serves individuals, small and independent businesses, enterprises, advertisers and advertising networks, mobile app publishers, indie studio developers, and internet platforms. AppLovin Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.