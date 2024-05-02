LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

