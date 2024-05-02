Green Plains (GPRE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.60. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPRE

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.