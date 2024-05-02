Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MBRX. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.95. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

