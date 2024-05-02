Barclays Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $395.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $546.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $476.57.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.7 %

LULU stock opened at $354.40 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after acquiring an additional 686,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.