Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 36.1% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,107 shares of company stock worth $19,657,742 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.