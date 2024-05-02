Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HON opened at $192.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.54. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

