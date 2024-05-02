CIBC Lowers TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$172.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$175.00 to C$172.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFII. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$209.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$182.78.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$178.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$205.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$182.04. The company has a market cap of C$15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$137.36 and a 12-month high of C$220.93.

In other news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 66,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. In related news, Director John Pratt bought 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$137.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,580.56. Also, insider TFI International Inc. bought 66,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,290 shares of company stock worth $13,228,693 and have sold 52,706 shares worth $11,109,229. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

