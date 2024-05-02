Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COYA opened at $8.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.80. Coya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 805,959 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 496,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

