Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COYA opened at $8.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.80. Coya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
