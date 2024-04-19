Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 71,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,600,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,244.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $29,607.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,617,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,559.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 71,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $189,703.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,600,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,244.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 85,111 shares of company stock valued at $227,005. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRN. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

