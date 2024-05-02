Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter worth $439,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 793,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 134,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

