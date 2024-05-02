Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 120 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.74. 944,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.54. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.