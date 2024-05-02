First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.6 %

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,675.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,593.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,487.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $945.32 and a 52 week high of $1,810.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 and have sold 2,600 shares worth $4,458,964. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 16.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,822,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.