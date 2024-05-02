Contrasting Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) & Its Peers

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) is one of 660 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Morgan Stanley Direct Lending to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $257.26 million $231.01 million 6.91 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors $1.08 billion -$27.73 million 55.51

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.81% 13.08% 6.23% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors -34.69% -44.65% 0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors 120 560 879 14 2.50

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus price target of $21.58, indicating a potential downside of 0.22%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 86.13%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.7% and pay out 137.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending rivals beat Morgan Stanley Direct Lending on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

