ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.