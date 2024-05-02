Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $588.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $588.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $590.86 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $361.33 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $308,705,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.