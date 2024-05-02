Brokerages Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price at $78.69

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.69.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

IAC stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in IAC by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IAC by 1,116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in IAC by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

