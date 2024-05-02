Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY24 guidance at -$1.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at -1.050–1.050 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLGT opened at $20.70 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $618.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

