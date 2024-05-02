Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.23. 905,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,044. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $514.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.01. The company has a market cap of $431.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.