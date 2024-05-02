Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $67.79 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,778,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,401,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

