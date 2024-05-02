Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.3% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.80. 7,980,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

