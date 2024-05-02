Comparing First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) & CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First of Long Island and CF Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $161.82 million 1.37 $26.24 million $1.08 9.16 CF Bankshares $112.31 million 0.87 $16.94 million $2.61 7.08

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First of Long Island and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 14.14% 6.59% 0.57% CF Bankshares 15.08% 11.34% 0.85%

Dividends

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First of Long Island pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CF Bankshares pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines/loans, as well as standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, investment management, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

