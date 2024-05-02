Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 150.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,470 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.8% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.02. 2,554,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,042,422. The firm has a market cap of $467.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

