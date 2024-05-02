MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 1,720 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,403 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after purchasing an additional 410,848 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,506,000 after purchasing an additional 174,883 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

