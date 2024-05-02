Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.03. The company had a trading volume of 905,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,651. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $372.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.66.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

