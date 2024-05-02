Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 30.6% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $87,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.90. The company had a trading volume of 874,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,563. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

