Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.54% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.69.
Global Payments Stock Performance
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global Payments
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Global Payments by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $1,815,000. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.
