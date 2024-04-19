Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.58.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.09. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,221,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,965,007.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,414 shares of company stock worth $75,187,257 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

