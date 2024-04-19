Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 295 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $9.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.09. 1,264,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $2.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 148.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

