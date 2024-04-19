Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. 25,489,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,223,227. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

