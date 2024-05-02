Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $18.65

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.65, but opened at $19.86. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 893 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $567.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

