SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 138,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the previous session’s volume of 30,169 shares.The stock last traded at $55.14 and had previously closed at $54.99.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

