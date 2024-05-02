The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

LSXMA stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 161,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

