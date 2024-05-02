Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Littelfuse updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $237.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Littelfuse

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.