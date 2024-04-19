MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HZO. StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of HZO stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 442.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

