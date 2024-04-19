Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 396,807 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,968,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spire by 70,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,969 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spire Stock Performance
Shares of SR opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Spire has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51.
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spire Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is 81.40%.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spire
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.